Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Get Perrigo alerts:

NYSE PRGO opened at $53.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

In related news, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $39,672.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,844.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Perrigo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 48.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 119,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 165.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 704,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,927,000 after buying an additional 439,379 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.