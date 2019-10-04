PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDRDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.84. 81,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $39.02.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

