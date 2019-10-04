Perlin Price Reaches $0.0331 (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Perlin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Perlin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. Perlin has a total market cap of $8.66 million and $3.36 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00190431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.01014820 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023524 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00089354 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,312,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

