Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $39.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair began coverage on Perficient in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura began coverage on Perficient in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $281,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 25,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $921,498.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,649,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,230 shares of company stock worth $1,564,239 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Perficient by 125.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,233 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 147.0% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,835 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 149,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Perficient by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 556,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,097,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 187.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Perficient in the second quarter worth approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. 147,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,217. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Perficient has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.05 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

