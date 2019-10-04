PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $137.42, but opened at $137.93. PepsiCo shares last traded at $139.34, with a volume of 1,500,234 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.26.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,613,000 after acquiring an additional 838,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,962,000 after buying an additional 143,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,480,000 after buying an additional 378,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,090,000 after buying an additional 117,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day moving average is $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56.

About PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.