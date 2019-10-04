Penta (PNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $101,207.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Penta token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BCEX, LBank and Bit-Z. Penta has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $101,207.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Penta has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00191177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.17 or 0.01016120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089928 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,013,819,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bit-Z, HADAX, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

