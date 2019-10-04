Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Pegasystems stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.24. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $57,309.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 105,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

