Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for VP (LON:VP)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of VP (LON:VP) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock.

LON:VP traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 797 ($10.41). 194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 774.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 828.95. VP has a one year low of GBX 690 ($9.02) and a one year high of GBX 1,130 ($14.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.91. The firm has a market cap of $320.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51.

Get VP alerts:

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.