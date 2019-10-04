Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for VP (LON:VP)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of VP (LON:VP) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock.
LON:VP traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 797 ($10.41). 194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 774.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 828.95. VP has a one year low of GBX 690 ($9.02) and a one year high of GBX 1,130 ($14.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.91. The firm has a market cap of $320.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51.
