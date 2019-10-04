Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Great Portland Estates to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 675.46 ($8.83).

Great Portland Estates stock traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 739.60 ($9.66). The stock had a trading volume of 427,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 699.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 717.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

