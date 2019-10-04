Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Severfield (LON:SFR)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on shares of Severfield in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of LON SFR traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 72 ($0.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.98. Severfield has a 12-month low of GBX 60.26 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 77.80 ($1.02). The firm has a market cap of $220.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.91.

In other Severfield news, insider Derek Randall sold 29,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £18,928.65 ($24,733.63).

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

