PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.50

PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $5.44. PCCW shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 235 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

