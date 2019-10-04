PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 6%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.70, approximately 1,884,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,977,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 538,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $12,467,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,882,241 shares of company stock valued at $67,803,160. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 517.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 58.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

