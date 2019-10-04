PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $895,884.00 and approximately $145,267.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00192620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.01015339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091025 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

