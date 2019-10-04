PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Reaches $0.0002

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. PAXEX has a total market cap of $4,315.00 and $1.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAXEX has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012474 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003986 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

