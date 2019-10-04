Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 42.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $192.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,042. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $211.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,284,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.