Park National Corp OH Sells 2,085 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 25.7% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 22.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 5.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 50.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 385,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.45. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.36.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

