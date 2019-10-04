Park National Corp OH Has $1.26 Million Position in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned 0.37% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 893.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 524,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $340.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.