Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 834,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 75,261 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fortive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.87. 44,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,261. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on Fortive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

