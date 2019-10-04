Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JEC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

NYSE JEC traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $87.23. 14,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,524. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.10.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

