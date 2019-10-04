Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,274,000 after buying an additional 6,288,518 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,248,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,611 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,491,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,637,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $25.78. 213,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,250,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

