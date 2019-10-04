PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Paringa Resources Limited is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of resource projects. The Company’s principal project consists of Buck Creek coal mining complex. Paringa Resources Limited is based in Rumsey, Kentucky. “

Get PARINGA RESOURC/S alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNRL. Roth Capital decreased their price target on PARINGA RESOURC/S to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of PNRL stock remained flat at $$1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 656. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

About PARINGA RESOURC/S

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PARINGA RESOURC/S (PNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PARINGA RESOURC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARINGA RESOURC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.