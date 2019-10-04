Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) were up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.31, approximately 5,201,938 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,973,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEUM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pareteum from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 target price on Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $6.00 target price on Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Pareteum during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

