Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

NYSE:XEL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.01. 692,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,186. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $155,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Stoering sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $316,695.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,071.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,045. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.