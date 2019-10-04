Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 14.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 59.2% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 560,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,874,000 after purchasing an additional 208,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.87. 259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $317.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.04. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $44.71.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.32. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Natural Resource Partners LP will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

