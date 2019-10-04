Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Cuts Stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lowered its position in shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,069 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Dermira were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Dermira by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 621.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 41.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM remained flat at $$6.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Dermira Inc has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $66.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 478.29% and a negative net margin of 306.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dermira Inc will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

DERM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Dermira from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dermira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

In other Dermira news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans bought 23,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,747.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,917.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

