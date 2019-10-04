PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

PAR has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 16,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $375,400.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,373,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $31,155.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524,153 shares in the company, valued at $58,080,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,925 shares of company stock worth $997,858. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PAR Technology by 4,825.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PAR Technology by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,991. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $368.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.52 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. PAR Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.