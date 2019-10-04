Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 46,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Energy Services by 46.9% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Key Energy Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 275,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEG. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Key Energy Services stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 4.40. Key Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 614.21% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Key Energy Services Inc will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

