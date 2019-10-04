Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $170,000 Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Ashford Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,010,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,224,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 22,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,015,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Nunneley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 501,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,443.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHT opened at $3.13 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $415.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

