Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 148,065 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,065 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $255.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.49 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.