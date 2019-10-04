Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 51,400 ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMGN. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 20.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,063,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 272.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,401,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,242 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,870,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 464,147 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 37.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,471,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 398,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IMGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.16. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.13% and a negative net margin of 357.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.