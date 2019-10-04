PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PACW. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of PACW stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 598,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,371. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.71 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,952.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

