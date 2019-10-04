P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company serves customers. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of GLT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. P H Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that P H Glatfelter will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 247.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 27.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 29.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 6.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

