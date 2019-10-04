ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

ORBC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 776,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,926.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,636,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 61,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,466 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,641,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 194,201 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,869,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 191,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 8.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,772,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after buying an additional 141,626 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

