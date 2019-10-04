Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.3% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 577.0% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Oracle by 194.5% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 935,143 shares of company stock worth $49,307,209. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,159,766. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Cowen began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

