Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of Opera and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Opera and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Opera alerts:

NASDAQ:OPRA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 302,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,624. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. Opera has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.65 million. Opera had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Opera by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 37,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.