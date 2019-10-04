Open Platform 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,910.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $616,821.00 and $4,910.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00191039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.01014101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023562 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089935 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 718,950,534 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

