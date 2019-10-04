Opacity Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Opacity has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar. One Opacity token can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $8,723.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Opacity

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,999,564 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

