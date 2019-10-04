Online (OIO) Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week

Online (CURRENCY:OIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Online token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Online has a total market cap of $903,945.00 and $6,403.00 worth of Online was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Online has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00192312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.01019734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023850 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00091199 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Online Token Profile

Online’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Online’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,660,690 tokens. The official website for Online is online.io . Online’s official message board is medium.com/online-io-blockchain-technologies . Online’s official Twitter account is @Online_OIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Online is /r/onlineio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Online Token Trading

Online can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Online should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Online using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

