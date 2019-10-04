OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $347.77

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.77 and traded as high as $354.60. OneSavings Bank shares last traded at $354.20, with a volume of 2,082,409 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on OneSavings Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 485 ($6.34).

The stock has a market cap of $865.62 million and a P/E ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 347.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 381.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. OneSavings Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

OneSavings Bank Company Profile (LON:OSB)

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

