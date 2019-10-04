One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Trading 6.1% Higher

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.77, 272,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 138,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that One Stop Systems Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James M. Reardon sold 64,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $108,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Stop Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of One Stop Systems worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.