On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) Receives GBX 535 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 535 ($6.99).

OTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.12) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTB stock traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 388.80 ($5.08). The company had a trading volume of 165,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 376.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 436.70. On The Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 326 ($4.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 517 ($6.76). The stock has a market cap of $510.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

