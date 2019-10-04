Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLLI. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.83.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.70. 28,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,358. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.97. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 2,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,035,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 331.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.