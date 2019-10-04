Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,044,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,463,000 after purchasing an additional 893,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $47,020,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 139,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129,602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 122,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,705 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $163.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.64. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $176.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. BidaskClub cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.