OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,399 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 416,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 377,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,058,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $513.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.87%.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $30,181.05. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at $433,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.