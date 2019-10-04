Octoin Coin Price Tops $0.0116 (OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Octoin Coin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Octoin Coin has a market cap of $6,445.00 and $17,829.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00191718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.01017555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024055 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00090511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com . Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin

Buying and Selling Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

