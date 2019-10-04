Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Given Hold Rating at Morgan Stanley

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.80 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Shares of OAS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 2,193,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,463,210. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Hagale purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid purchased 45,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $124,365.60. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 105,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,666. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,355,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,427,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 2,755,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after buying an additional 1,661,458 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,116,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after buying an additional 1,218,449 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

