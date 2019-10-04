NxGold (CVE:NXN) Shares Down 14.3%

NxGold Ltd (CVE:NXN)’s stock price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 634,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 153,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 24.06 and a quick ratio of 24.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.

About NxGold (CVE:NXN)

NxGold Ltd. acquires, develops, explores for, and evaluates early stage mineral properties, primarily gold in Canada. It holds an 80% interest in the Mt. Roe gold project comprising two exploration blocks covering an area of approximately 1,200 hectares located in the Pilbara region in Western Australia; and a right to acquire 70% interest in the Kuulu property covering an area of 4,174 hectares located in the Kavilliq region of Nunavut, Canada.

