Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,279,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,749,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.84% of Sanmina as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,305 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,034,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,884,000 after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,955,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SANM stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Sanmina’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $28,041.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,815.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

