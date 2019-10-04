Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 588,794 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 2,939.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,794 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Teladoc Health worth $40,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 187.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 82.5% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 719 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $27,000.

NYSE TDOC opened at $61.54 on Thursday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $570,268.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $425,117.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $5,396,434. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price objective on Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

