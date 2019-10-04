Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $40.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 3,984.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 481,647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $40,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $64.36 and a 1-year high of $87.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

